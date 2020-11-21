IGP directs police officers to wear only traditional uniforms on election day

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP has directed its officers to wear only traditional uniforms on election day.
The IGP has warned that officers who wear unpermitted clothing for election duties on December 7 will be subjected to disciplinary proceedings.
The Police in a statement said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has also directed that no Police Officer wears a beard, except those who have been advised by medical officers not to have a close shave.
However, plain-clothed officers of the Criminal Investigations and Police Intelligence Departments (CID and PID) will wear their approved overt and covert uniforms with their ID cards readily available for identification.
The directives from the IGP follow public enquiries on the police uniforms to be used for this year's Presidential and Parliamentary Elections after a video made the rounds showing Police Officers seated on a Police Armoured Vehicle.
Speculation on social media suggested that the occupants of the Vehicle were vigilantes but the Police insist the speculations are untrue and unfortunate.
"The persons seen in the video are sworn officers of the Ghana Police Service, who were engaged in special operations of a route march in the Upper East region. The brown uniform and headgear worn by some of them are training apparel," the statement said.
"In view of public enquiries on the police uniforms to be used for this year's Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, the Inspector-General of Police Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has directed that all Police Officers wear the traditional police uniforms which are in the colours of blue-black, black and police camouflage; be it office or operational wear with the appropriate headgear for police duties. Plain clothe officers of the Criminal Investigations and Police Intelligence Departments (CID and PID) will, however, wear their approved overt and covert uniforms with their ID cards readily available for identification.
"The IGP has further directed that no Police Officer wears a beard, except those who have been advised by medical officers not to have a close shave, supported by "Excused Shaving" document.
"The public should note that any Police Officer who wears any unpermitted clothing for election duties would be engaging in professional misconduct, which is subject to disciplinary proceedings".