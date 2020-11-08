Incentive package for health workers extended to the end of the year

Government has extended its incentive package for health workers to the end of the year.
This was made known by President Akufo-Addo during his 19th Covid-19 address to the nation tonight.
"I am happy to announce that the incentive package for health workers has been extended to the end of the year. This means that all health workers will pay no income taxes for the months of October, November and December."
"Again, all frontline health workers, as defined by the Ministry of Health, will continue to receive the additional allowance of fifty percent (50%) of their basic salary per month, for the months of October, November and December."
"As you know, Government, in trying to mitigate against the effects of the pandemic, put in place a number of measures to cushion ordinary Ghanaians and businesses. Government has extended the policy of free access to water for all households across the country until December, as well as fully absorbing electricity bills for one million active lifeline customers for the same period. The Communication Service Tax has also been reduced from nine percent to five percent, effective September 2020."