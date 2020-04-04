Increase of Covid-19 cases in Ghana not a surprise- Dr Beyou

Dr Titus Beyou, Deputy General Secretary and Member of Infectious Diseases Committee of the Ghana Medical Association says he is not surprised by the daily rise in Covid-19 cases in Ghana.
He disclosed that the rise in cases is due to the fact that more test are being run now unlike it was earlier when the pandemic broke.
He said we could have more numbers but that should not cause any fear and panic.
" I am not surprised about the fact that the numbers keep rising, this is simple, we are doing more testing and we are getting more cases, this will soon reduce", he said on Joy FM's Newsfile.
He advised that many should observe all safety measures and adhere to the lockdown directives.
Ghana has recorded 205 cases so far with 5 deaths.
There has also been some good news as some 30 people have been discharged after showing massive signs of improvement.
Meanwhile, the Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced today that President Akufo-Addo has extended the closure of Ghana's borders by 2 weeks.
The 14 day partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi is still in effect.