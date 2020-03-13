Bureau of Public Safety says the information released by the government about the two coronavirus cases that have been confirmed is insufficient.
Executive Director of the Bureau, Nana Yaw Akwada said the government needs to provide the information to help educate people.
He also commends the swift announcement of the confirmed cases by the government.
" The speed with which they broke the news is commendable, but the level of information that they released alongside breaking the news is what we find problematic because there are more questions that we think that it will be ideal and critical for the two Ministries to have spoken to which they did not, and we think the absence of this information may affect the confidence in the established system, so we are urging the state without delay to make that information available."
Nana Yaw Akwada explained that the inability of the government to provide answers to the questions will allow people to go with fabricated stories which will cause chaos in the country.
Ghanaians in state of 'panic' as first two cases of coronavirus is confirmed
The Ministry of Health has announced that two cases of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Ghana.
The cases, according to the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Mr Agyeman-Manu explained that laboratory results from the two cases were received at the same time from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).
Both individuals involved in the case returned to Ghana, one from Norway and the other from Turkey signifying that they were imported cases of COVID-19 into Ghana.
The Minister said both patients are being kept in isolation and processes have been initiated for contact tracing.
Ghanaians on social media have expressed fear, some have chastised the government for not doing much to prevent the virus from entering Ghana.