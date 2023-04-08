Interior Chief Director receives Peace Award

Mrs. Adelaide Anno-Kumi, Chief Director for the Ministry of the Interior, has received the Peace Award for her immense contribution in promoting peace at the 2023 11th Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner and Awards Ceremony organized by TUDEC Development Centre in collaboration with the National Peace Council in Accra.
TUDEC Development Centre, formerly known as the Ghana-Turkey Co-operation and Development Centre was established as a non-governmental organisation for charitable, educational, scientific and cultural purposes.
It was founded in Accra in 2011 by a group of professionals in business, educational, medical and legal sectors to facilitate educational, cultural, commercial and humanitarian exchanges in Ghana and beyond. TUDEC also works to establish partnerships among business and organisations.
The Chief Director expressed her gratitude to TUDEC and National Peace Council for the Award and dedicated it to the staff of the Ministry of the Interior.
She assured the organisers of the event and the good people of Ghana that the Ministry of the Interior remains committed and will continue to ensure peace and security in the country.
Mrs. Anno-Kumi noted that peace and security are very paramount in the development of any nation and therefore, it is a collective responsibility of all to actively contribute their quota in ensuring that they live peacefully with each other, regardless of gender, religion, ethnic origin, economic condition or social status.