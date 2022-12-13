Interior Minister visits Police officer shot during operation to arrest Caprice robbers

The Police officer who was shot over the weekend in a shootout between the Police and some robbers who robbed a woman at Caprice in Accra was on Monday, December 12, 2022 visited by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Derry at the hospital where he is receiving medical attention.
The visit was to assess the condition of the officer and also wish him well.
The officer was shot in the thigh by the armed robbers during a special operation to arrest them at their hideout.
The Minister took the opportunity to thank the Police for their invaluable services to the country and assured them of his Ministry's commitment to support the Police in the fight against crime.
Accompanying the Minister were the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye, COP/George Mensah, COP/Paul Manly Awini, COP/Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong and some other senior officers.