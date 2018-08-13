Irate NPP youth, Kandahar Boys chase out Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern region Dr David Zaawumya Kolbila has been chased out of the hospital by members of an NPP affiliated vigilante group Kandahar Boys.
The irate NPP group Kandahar Boys stormed the hospital in the early hours of Monday, August 13, 2018.
Dr David Zaawumya Kolbila office has since been locked and the key taken away by the irate group.
The group has accused the CEO of incompetence and also neglecting them after helping in getting him appointed as the CEO of the Tamale Teaching Hospital
Speaking on Accra based Starr FM, a member of the group, Abdul Razak, explained they were dissatisfied with the work of the CEO, hence their action.
"There are some serious problem at the hospital, the CEO is not working we are concerned citizens of Tamale so if anything is not going on well, we have to act, People are complaining and authorities are not coming to their aid.