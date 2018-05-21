Issuance of National ID to begin on May 28 - NIA

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will on Monday, May 28, 2018, begin the issuance of National Identification smart card to Ghanaians as a way to provide secure authentication and identification for all citizens.
The National ID dubbed GhanaCard is meant to be the primary ID card that citizens will use to access all services in the country, including traveling within the West African sub-region.
The National Identification Authority in a notice to the public said the GhanaCard will be the only valid ID for application for a bank account, passport, telephone number, property acquisition, drivers license and much more.
Speaking in an interview with Accra based Citi FM, CEO of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof Kenneth Attafuah disclosed that the registration exercise will begin with the Presidency, Judicial Service, Parliament, former Heads of State before they move to all the ten regions.
The GhanaCard will possess peculiar features that will be difficult for individuals to duplicate.
Below is the new GhanaCard with its unique features: