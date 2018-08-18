J.H. Mensah's funeral in pictures

A state funeral has been held for late Statesman and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, J.H. Mensah
Born October 30, 1928, J.H. Mensah served as Finance Minister under Kofi Busia’s Progress Party (PP) administration from 1969 to 1972, which was cut short by Ignatius Kutu Acheampong’s coup.
J.H. Mensah’s life in politics began in 1953 as an assistant inspector of taxes.
In 1958, he joined the United Nations Secretariat at the Centre for Development Planning, Projections and Policies.
He returned to Ghana in 1961 to Head the National Planning Commission
J.H.Mensah attended the University of Ghana between 1948 and 1954. He then headed to the University of London then Standford University, where he earned both a bachelor's and master's degree with a specialization in economic theory and development. In 1954, Mensah became a Research Fellow in Economics at the University of Ghana, which lasted until 1958.
