JNS Talent Centre Limited: Rev. Kusi Boateng's company has never paid taxes to the state – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is alleging that JNS Talent Centre Limited, owned by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng company has never filed its taxes since it commenced business 8 years ago.
In a Facebook post today, January 23 the MP revealed that JNS has never paid taxes nor have they ever filed annual tax returns.
"Impeccable checks with all relevant institutions and irrefutable evidence in my possession indicate that JNS has never filed its annual tax returns since it commenced business in 2015."
Ablakwa last week said documents in his possession reveal that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the same as Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.
The National Cathedral Secretariat meanwhile refuted allegations of Ablakwa, who claimed that some GH₵2.6 million was paid to a company owned by a board member of the cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.
JNS Talent Centre Ltd which allegedly runs a crèche in Dawhenya was paid some GH¢2.6 million to help build the cathedral, the lawmaker revealed in a tweet last Wednesday.
Reacting to the National Cathedral Secretariat statement he said his "new finding totally demolishes the dreadful piffle that JNS was in good standing and had the financial capacity to offer a so-called loan of an impressive GHS2.6million to the National Cathedral of Ghana."
Ablawka's full post on his latest findings
Unimpeachable and unassailable oversight by Demon Investigations reveal that the ever mysterious and flagitious Kwabena Adu Gyamfi only last week, specifically on Monday 16th January, 2023 had his latest business successfully incorporated.
Dunamis Insurance Brokers Limited is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi’s new baby. [See evidence attached].
As is typical of his notorious modus operandi, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi used his second TIN — P000627241X to register this new addition to his business empire.
This latest development confirms that contrary to claims by pedestrian government propagandists, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi has absolutely no intention of applying to the GRA to have his multiple illegal TINs merged as that will blow his cover.
According to the latest count — Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is in a comfortable lead with 8 incorporated businesses, whereas Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng has 7 companies incorporated under that second name.
The sprawling Kwabena Adu Gyamfi/Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng business empire now has a total of 15 companies and appears to be growing much faster than the rate of new Power Chapel church branches.
In a related development, Demon Investigations can today reveal that JNS Talent Centre Limited, the Kwabena Adu Gyamfi/Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng company at the receiving end of a staggering GHS2.6million from the National Cathedral Secretariat for “contractors mobilization” as Parliament was told last year has never paid taxes to the state.
Impeccable checks with all relevant institutions and irrefutable evidence in my possession indicate that JNS has never filed its annual tax returns since it commenced business in 2015.
Notwithstanding other legal consequences, this new finding totally demolishes the dreadful piffle that JNS was in good standing and had the financial capacity to offer a so-called loan of an impressive GHS2.6million to the National Cathedral of Ghana.
Due to ongoing CHRAJ conflict of interest investigations, I shall reserve further commentary on this particular discovery.
Demon Investigations shall be back with more. For God and Country.
Ghana First
Ephesians 5:11 [ESV]
“Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.”