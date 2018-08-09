Peter Amewu confirmed Energy Minister in 1st Reshuffle.

John Peter Amewu has being named Minister for
Energy . This comes following a reshuffle by President Akuffo Addo. Before then, he was minister for the Ministry of Lands and Natural resources .
He has more than 15 years’ experience in Government, Private Sector, Civil Society and International Development Organizations.
He has participated and undergone
He is a Cost Engineer by profession with broader knowledge in the Energy and Mining Industry. He is a Co-founder of Africa Center for Energy Policy – ACEP; and also worked as the Director of Policy and Research where he provided pro-active and comprehensive policy related advice to support a variety of Government and Private Sector Projects.
He is the Chairman of Board of Directors of major private institutions in Ghana and a professional international consultant in his area of expertise (Mining and Petroleum). His contributions in providing solutions to the problems in the Energy Sector in Ghana have earned him both local and international acclamation and recognition.
He is currently the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region.