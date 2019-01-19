Journalist killing: Picking up Ken Agyapong for Ahmed's murder is unreasonable-Afenyo-Markin

Member of Parliament for Efutu Alexander Afenyo-Markin says calls by many for the arrest of outspoken MP Kennedy Agyapong in connection with the murder of Tiger Eye PI journalist Ahmed Suale is unreasonable.
Kennedy Agyapong publicly displayed the photographs of the late journalist on TV and urged his workers to assualt him if he ever steps foot on their premises.
This act by Kennedy Agyapong is seen by many as one of the factors that could have led to the murder of Ahmed on Wednesday.
This has made several Ghanaians point fingers at Kennedy Agyapong as a prime supsect and called on the police to arrest him for questioning.
This assertion, Mr Afenyo-Markin who was speaking on Joy TVs Newsfile beleives is unreasonable because he may have made certian pronouncements but if we focus solely on him, we may miss the real perpatorators of the crime.
This suggestion by the NPP MP is clearly in line with the NDCs stance on the matter as they cautined Ghanaians not to be quick to point out Kennedy Agyapong as the one behind the killing.
The issue has had a whole new twist as US Congressman, Hank Johnson wants the USA to impose a travel ban on Kennedy Agyapong.
