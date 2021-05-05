Kasoa ritual killing : Suspect declared minor by court

One of the boys involved in the alleged ritual killing of 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah at Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro within the Ga South Municipality, has been declared as a minor.
Felix Nyarko’s age of 15 was determined at a hearing on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Ofaakor Circuit Court.
The case docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for advice while the case has been adjourned to May 19, 2021.
The lawyer for the accused persons, Samuel Attuah, said they will take the next line of action based on the Attorney General’s advice.
“They have been able to ascertain the age of Felix Nyarko, the juvenile. They said he is 15 and on that basis, they have referred the docket to the Attorney General for advice. The case has been adjourned to 19th May. When the advice comes, we will know what to do.”
Meanwhile, the family of late Ishmael Mensah has expressed satisfaction with today’s hearing and prayed the Attorney General to give a directive to bring finality to the matter.
“Let me say one of the persons who caused atrocities on our innocent son, today the good news is that the Police has been able to uncover his age. According to the police, they are preparing dockets. We are happy because these were preliminary issues that were delaying the case. Now that those issues have been cleared, we want to pray that as early as possible, the Police will expedite action so that we can see to the finality of the matter as early as possible.”
Four persons including two teenagers, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini are in the grips of the police for their alleged involvement in the killing of 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah supposedly for money rituals at Lamptey Mills.
The teenagers allegedly lured the deceased into an uncompleted building and smashed his head with a club and cement blocks killing him instantly.
They subsequently buried him in the building.
Police say the suspects planned to recover the body at midnight for the supposed rituals.