KNUST: TEWU demonstrates over delay in swearing-in nominee unto new council

The Teachers Educational Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are demonstrating over delay in swearing-in their nominee unto the University's new Governing Council.
The workers which form the largest union on campus are threatening to match to the council meeting currently underway at the University.
Addressing members of the Union, the Representative of TEWU at KNUST, indicated the union will invade the ongoing meeting and create an atmosphere of tension if their nominee, Mr Arthur is not sworn unto the new governing council
"It has come to our notice that the Minister in Charge of Tertiary Education has refused to sign in TEWU representative on KNUST council in the person of Mr Charles Arthur on November 27, 2019, in the Minister's conference room in Accra. The union sees the Minister's action to be undermining TEWU and infringing upon the act established by the KNUST council.KNUST members of TEWU by their letter dated September 6, 2019, nominated Mr Charles Arthur as their representative on the council . We hereby resolve today December 20 that Mr Charles Arthur still remains our representAtion of council and, therefore, must be sworn in today.''
''Committee of local union executives of TEWU from the 10 public universities of Ghana wholly support the nomination of KNUST representative. Therefore any interference for any officer or entity will create unnecessary tension in public universities''.
However in 2018 , TEWU members at KNUST accused the government of interfering in the reconstitution of the university’s new Governing Council.
TEWU said the government was directing the various labour unions to change their representatives that they submitted to be part of the new Council.
The government has named four persons to represent them on the Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
The four are Nana Effah Appenteng, a retired diplomat and Omanhene Bompata Traditional Area; Hilda Haggar Ampadu, an alumnus and public health specialist; Steve Anoff Amoaning-Yankson, president of the Ghana Institute of Engineers; and Mr Alex Quaynor, a private legal practitioner.
