Journalist killing: It is too easy to commit a crime in Ghana-Kofi Bentil

The Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil has said the nature of operations of the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies in the country makes it easy for individuals to commit a crime and go unpunished.
Kofi Bentil sharing his thoughts on the murder of a lead investigative journalist of the Tiger Eye PI team, Ahmed Hussein-Suale said the Ghana Police Service has failed in its duties to protect the citizens because they always request for things they do not need.
According to him, the service requested for vehicles while they lack basic communication equipment.
“They buy the wrong things for the Police. How can you buy all that cars and don't have communication equipment?”
Still, on the nature of operations of the Police Service, Mr Bentil said even with all the monitoring and response system of the service the will not readily respond to crime when they are been called upon to do so.
“I'm sure today if there are armed robbers in your house and you call the police they won't come.”
Many Civil Societies in Ghana and the International community including US Congressman Hank Johnson have called for the arrest and investigation of MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong for instigating the public against the murdered journalist after the Tiger Eye PI team premiered their Number 12 documentary on corruption in Ghana Football.
But Kofi Bentil speaking on JoyFM's news analyses programme "NewsFile" believed that the MP is free to make public pronouncements and it is left with the law to deal with him.
He also advised that security agencies not to focus on him alone because they may miss the real perpetrators despite him being a person of interest.
In just a period of 3O days, the country has recorded five cases of murder which include the killing of the lead investigative journalist of the Tiger Eye PI team, Ahmed Hussein-Suale and Marketing and Corporate Affairs manager of Tema Port, Josephine Asante.
