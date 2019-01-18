Police Service places GH₵30,000 bounty on killers of Ahmed, Asante

A ransom of GH₵30,000 has been announced by the Ghana Police Service for anyone who will volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of the killers of an investigative journalist with Tiger Eye PI, Ahmed Hussein-Suale and the Marketing and Corporate Affairs manager of Tema Port, Josephine Asante.
On Friday, January 18 2019, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Appeatu, announced the ransom and stated that the police is leaving no stone unturned to track down the perpetrators of these crimes.
He said the police will not rest until the individuals perpetrating these crimes are brought to book.
"We have a mandate to protect the people of this country and we will ensure that people who are disturbing the peace of the country are dealt with according to the law".
The IGP, however, urged members of the public to give timely and relevant information that would help to prevent crimes and also clamp down on criminals.
The IGP made this known when the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, paid a working visit to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to interact with the staff and find out how the department was tackling crimes that had been committed in the country.
Mr Dery charged the IGP and the CID to go all out to fish out all persons who were behind the murder cases and deal with them irrespective of their status in society.
GPHA offers GH₵50,000 bounty on murderers of Tema Port PR manager
The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) management, has also offered a GH₵50,000 bounty to any member of the public who makes available information that would lead to the arrest of the murderer or murderers of the Marketing and Public Relations Manager of the Tema Port, Mrs Josephine Asante.
The deceased, 49, was stabbed to death at about 3 am in the early hours of Sunday, January 13, 2019, at her Emefs Estate home on the Accra-Akosombo highway after she had returned from an end of year dinner organised by the Authority at Community Six in Tema.
READ ALSO: Tema Port PR Manager murder: House boy remanded
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana