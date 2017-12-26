Korle bu and 37 deliver 18 Christmas babies

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Christmas day delivered 18 babies.
The new born babies were made up of 11 females and 7 males out of which 14 of the babies came through normal delivery, while four went through caesarian sessions.
Susana Aggrey, a Midwifery Officer at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday that all the babies and their mothers were healthy and doing well.
She said the babies were delivered from midnight till the time of the GNA’s visit.
Major Richard Okyere Mintah, Administrative Officer - Medical, 37 Military Hospital said as at 12 mid-day they had recorded four deliveries, two females and two males and all the babies and mothers were doing well.