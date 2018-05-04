Kotoka International Airport's Terminal 3 project completed

The Terminal 3 Project at the Kotoka International Airport(KIA) has been completed, the Ghana Airports Company Ltd has confirmed.
The new terminal which is expected to handle up to five million passengers a year will provide more rooms for airlines and passengers going through the Kotoko International Airport.
The Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company, John Atteffuah told Joy Business that “the terminal 3 is completed but the contractor has not handed over to us, they’ve indicated there is some tidying up to do. So when they are, done they will hand it over to us then so we will do our operational transfer then it will be commissioned for use".
The project is a part of GACL’s capital investment programme that entails the construction of a new terminal at KIA, the only international airport in the country, and the rehabilitation of other regional airports managed by GACL.
Designed for international traffic, the new terminal will comprise five levels spread across an area of 45,000m². The terminal will feature six contact stands for Code E aircraft and two additional remote stands.
The new terminal will have capacity to process 1,250 passengers at peak hour, a large retail and commercial area, three business lounges, six fixed links and seven air bridges expandable to eight, and parking space with capacity to handle more than 700 cars.
The departure level of the terminal will feature 56 check-in desks, 30 passport control counters, of which four will be e-gate positions, and eight security lanes. The arrival level will house 24 immigration counters, four e-gate positions expandable to eight, and four reclaim devices.
A fully automated baggage handling system designed in accordance with the latest European Civil Aviation Conference Hold Baggage Screening (ECAC HBS) requirements will also be provided to handle 3,500 bags an hour.