Laboratory scientists’ should call off strike, petition parliament- Mintah Akandoh

The Ranking Member on Parliament's Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has asked striking laboratory scientists’ to call off their strike action and petition parliament.
According to him, the striking laboratory scientists’ are likely to lose public sympathy if it turns out that people are losing their lives due to the strike.
He explained that they have made their concerns known and it is now time for them to engage parliament and other stakeholders on the issues.
Kwabena Mintah Akandoh was also unhappy with the inability of the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu to address the concerns at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region and allowing to reach nationwide.
Laboratory scientists at KATH have been on a sit-down strike in the last week, kicking against a decision by the Hospital's management to reassign two haematologists to the lab unit.
Several regional chapters of the Association have also joined the strike in solidarity with their colleagues.
Meanwhile, the National Labour Commission, NLC has secured an interlocutory injunction against the industrial action embarked upon by the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region.
The court order instructed members of the Association “to comply with the procedure provided under the Labour Act for resolving their dispute with their employer.”
The NLC had earlier ordered the lab scientists to immediately call off the strike and return to the negotiation table.
“The National Labour Commission hereby directs that with this intervention and in pursuance of section 161 of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651), the Union should call off the ongoing strike and/or any further intended action immediately for the parties to appear before the Commission as scheduled,” the Commission had said in a statement.