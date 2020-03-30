Lack of information and understanding led to panic buying - Prof. Peter Quartey

Prof. Peter Quartey Director for Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research(ISSER) says the panic buying that climaxed the President's directive of a partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi is clear evidence that many Ghanaians did not understand the directive.
Markets in Accra and Kumasi saw an increase in the numbers that trooped to purchase goods on Saturday and Sunday.
Even though the President announced that those in the food chain can operate, many still brushed off that directive and were at the market to buy goods needed to keep them alive for two weeks.
The panic buying also resulted in price hikes as prices of many goods were bloated.
Prof. Quartey says this is a clear example that many Ghanaians need further education on the situation we find ourselves in.
"I don't see why this panic buying happened, over the weekend, I experienced price hikes when I went to the market and I think Ghanaians need more education on this lockdown because they seem not to really understand, I think the lack of information and understanding contributed to the panic buying".
After the announcement of a partial Covid-19 lockdown in Accra, Kasoa, Tema and Kumasi which begun today, March 30, 2020, and will last for two weeks, most people rushed to the markets for some essentials products.
Within the two days window before the lockdown, there were long queues at markets and gas filling station with no respect to the social distancing protocol.