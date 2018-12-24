Late MP Kyeremateng Agyarko goes home on Jan 26, 2019

Late Member of Parliament of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko, will be buried on January 26, 2019.
The two-day funeral will start on 25 January to 26 at Odumase-Krobo, his hometown.
Mr Boakye Agyarko who is the elder brother of the late MP says there will be a family gathering on January 25, 2019, to be followed by a pre-burial service on Saturday, January 26 at the Zimmerman Presbyterian Church.
He will finally be laid to rest at the Presbyterian Cemetery at Labour, Odumase-Krobo.
Late Agyarko's body arrived in the country last Thursday after he passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, in the United States of America (USA) after a short illness.
In a related development, the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Council of churches, in collaboration with the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly, last Friday organised a vigil and candle light procession through the principal streets of Odumase-Krobo in honour of Mr Agyarko, who was a former Presiding Member of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly.
The procession started at the Agormanya Taxi Station and ended at the Zimmerman Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Odumase Krobo, on which the processors converged to climax the event with a remembrance service.
About Late Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko
Mr Agyarko started his political career with the Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly as a government appointee between 2005 and 2006.
He was later elected as an Assembly member for the Odumase North Electoral Area, where he served from 2006 to 2010.
He also served as the Presiding Member of the Assembly from 2006 to 2008.
Later on in 2008, he was the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the 2008 general election in the Lower Manya Constituency but lost.
Read also: Kyeremateng Agyarko's family reveals what caused his death
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana