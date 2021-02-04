Leadership has no right to publish names of MPs who tested positive for Covid - Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament for South Dayi Rockson-Nelson Este Dafeamekpor says the leadership of Parliament has no right to publish names of members who tested positive for the virus.
First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, on February 3, 2021, said the leadership of the house will be forced to publish names of Members who have tested positive for Covid-19 but still attending to the business of the House.
Mr Dafeamekpor said the leadership can go about the issue in a better way.
"I am negative, some members were not available for the test some too decided to do a private test and submit the report to Parliament. Some tested positive and were told to stay away from Parliament even though they are asymptomatic but the leadership have a list and know the status of the members so I understand the stance of the Speaker. Medical issues are confidential matters and I am not in favour of the decision to publish the names".
A medical team has been screening MPs over the last few days but according to the Speaker, over 60 MPs have not subjected themselves to the test.
Mr. Bagbin had earlier said he will be compelled to name members running away from the test if the situation persists.
He had already expressed displeasure at the reluctance of some MPs to get tested.
He gave those who hadn’t tested a one-day ultimatum on January 26.
Parliament has already altered its normal proceedings by conducting its business in a tent situated at the forecourt of the house.
This arrangement is to allow for the observance of social distancing protocols in line with preventing COVID-19.