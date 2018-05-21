LPG operators declare strike Monday

Members of the Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Operators Association (GLiPGOA) have are set to embark on strike on Monday May 21, 2018, over failure of government to address their concerns with the Cylinder Re-circulation Module.
The strike forms part of a protest against the gas cylinder re-circulation policy which government intends to introduce.
According to the association, the re-circulation policy will render about 7,000 people jobless and wants government to cancel it.
The President of the Association, Torgbi Adaku V in a letter to members stated that, the strike will start from Monday May 21, 2018.
"After a grace period of one week was given to enable a favourable response to be issued by government elapsed, the 2nd GLiPGOA National Emergency Meeting organized on the 15th of May, 2018, unanimously resolved that with effect from 6:00am, Monday the 21st of May, 2018, a nationwide strike action be called and all services to the general public at all LPG filling plants in the country should cease then until further notice," the letter read.
Below is a copy of the letter from the association asking members to embark on the strike:
Call for a Nation-wide strike against the implementation of the Cylinder Re-circulation Model Policy
As you are aware, the Ghana LPG Operators Association (GLiPGOA) regrettably had to pull out of the Cylinder Re-circulation Model (CRM) Implementation Committee as a result of stiff resistance by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to its opposition to the classification of LPG filling plants in the country into high and low risk facilities.
Following the exit and after several attempts at getting a hearing with the President of the Republic, who it was understood ordered the implementation of the CRM, had failed, the leadership of the GLiPGOA was left with no option than to call a Press Conference to explain the grounds for its opposition to the policy and to further urge government, to as a matter of urgency, intervene to stop its implementation.
After a grace period of One Week was given to enable a favourable response to be issued by Government elapsed, the 2nd GLiPGOA National Emergency Meeting organised on the 15th of May, 2018, unanimously resolved that with effect from 6:00am, Monday the 21st of May, 2018, a nationwide strike action be called and all services to the general public at all LPG filling plants in the country should cease then until further notice.
It is the hope of leadership that the general public will bear with GLiPGOA in these trying moments and pray it would not be long before services to our dear customers resume.
Please accept my highest regards and assurances, in the service of the nation.
Torgbi Adaku V
President