Madina-Adentan Highway: Minister reassures residents on completion of footbridge

The Minister for Roads and Highway Kwesi Amoako Atta has reassured residents of Adentan that the work on the footbridge in Madina-Adentan Highway will be completed on schedule.
Work on the footbridge began after a protest by the residents which was triggered by frequent incidents of road crashes on that stretch.
The Minister who visited the stretch to inspect the progress of the work expressed optimism that the footbridge will be completed on time.
In November 2018, residents of Madina-Adentan begun their planned demonstration over the numerous deaths on the Highway due to the uncompleted footbridges.
The residents staged an unplanned violent protest after a student of WASS was knocked down on the Highway.
This sparked wild protest with residents blocking the road, burning tyres and even clashed with the police.
The Minister for Roads and Highway in an interview with Citinews monitored by PrimeNewsGhana said, "I am happy, and I am sure you are also happy with the progress of work because I saw all of you laughing and smiling.
He added that ''I am not assuring the people of Adenta, I am assuring the people of Ghana the footbridge is here, it does not belong to people of Adenta, the footbridge belongs to Ghanaians. I am assuring Ghanaians and the people of Adenta inclusive''