Mahama Ayariga appeals to indigenes in areas of the partial lockdown not to rush back to Bawku 

Kumasi markets to be fumigated today Markets in the Ashanti Region will be fumigated on today, March 27, 2020.

Emmanuel Sarkodie vows to repay Kotoko's faith after signing New Asante Kotoko signee Emmanuel Sarkodie has vowed to repay the faith shown…

Rawlings tests negative for Covid-19, closes office temporarily Former President Jerry John Rawlings has tested negative for Covid-19 and also…