Mahama chides gov't for not addressing COVID-19's economic impact

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has rebuked government for failing to address COVID-19'S economic impact on the country.
According to Mr Mahama, the government did not address the wide-reaching economic impact of the pandemic. Adding governments around the world make bold moves to protect their economies and that Ghanaians are expecting the government of Ghana to respond rapidly to this challenge.
Mr Mahama called on government to government to publish its plans to protect the economy following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.
The further President also stated that government must publish a comprehensive plan on how it intends to deal with this emergency with these recorded cases in the country which claiming lots of lives around the world.
Mr Mahama added that it is also necessary for government to publish a statement to Parliament on the expected impact on the economy on the distraction of COVID-19 on the global supply chain and international travels.
'' This is a national issue and my party and I are ready to support the efforts of government in the fight of this disease. I call on the government to publish a comprehensive plan on how it intends to deal with measures of this across the country. If possible a statement must be published to parliament on the expected impact of the distraction of pandemic on the global supply chain and international travel. A comprehensive budget review to parliament may be necessary subsequently''.
Again, Mr Mahama said government to ensure the provision of isolation centres in all regions across the country to contain the spread of Coronavirus across the country.
Mr Mahama also outlined measures Ghanaians must adhere to minimize any risk of transmission during this period.
