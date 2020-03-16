Suspend indefinitely compilation of voters register over COVID-19 outbreak -ChaLoG to EC

The Chamber for Local Governance (ChaLoG) is calling on the Electoral Commission to suspend indefinitely the compilation of the new voters register following the six(6) confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
The Health Ministry, yesterday announced four(4) new cases of Coronavirus in the country adding up to the first confirmed two(2) cases making six(6).
The two initial cases were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
However, the Director of Public Health, Ghana Health Service Dr Badu Sarkodie yesterday said all the confirmed cases are imported.
Commenting on the development today, President of the Chamber Dr Richard Fiadormor on Starr FM said:'' If we allow the EC to go ahead on 18th April to have their registration done, some of the measures being put in place by government will be defiled in the sense that people will have to go and gather and queue for the register. Ghanaians who are at abroad who will want to vote in the 2020 elections, will want to travel down and come and vote''.This exercise should be suspended until further notice''.
Again,director of Public Health yesterday said, the patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are at isolation centres and processes have been initiated for contact tracing.
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has directed all universities, Senior High Schools and Basic Schools, i.e. public and private, to be closed from today, March 16 until further notice.
The President also ordered the suspension of all public gatherings for the next four weeks.
These public gatherings include conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious events such as services in churches and mosques.
The Health Ministry has assured that government together with all health partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained.
Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) says it will begin compiling the new voters register for the December 2020 elections on April 18 2020.