Mahama's call for NDC supporters to jubilate irresponsible - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress John Mahama's call for his party supporters to jubilate is irresponsible.
Speaking from the campaign headquarters of the party Mr Mahama said the NDC was having majority of seats in parliament and that means they are on course to win the presidential elections too.
He then urged his supporters to jubilate because victory was within sight.
This Oppong Nkrumah addressing a press conference says is highly irresponsible on his path.
"Mahama says the NDC has won majority in parliament and he has also called on his supporters to jubilate and we clearly understand that is a dog whistle. Mahama has also undermined the work of the Electoral Commission. We are happy Mahama's call for supporters to jubilate has not been largely adhered to but we think it is highly irresponsible and goes to the peace pact he signed prior to the election".
Meanwhile the Electoral Commission, EC has released a statement announcing that they have extended the time to declare the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
The EC in the statement said the time to announce the verdict of the presidential election has been pushed back and a new time will be communicated shortly
"The Electoral Commission informs the Public that to ensure the collation of results at the Constituency and Regional Collation Centres across the country is accurate, the EC will extend its intended timeline for declaring the 2020 Presidential election results.
The new timeline will be communicated shortly."
The EC has earlier indicated that it will formally declare the 2020 presidential election results at 5 pm.
The declaration would be done at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).