Mahama sends best wishes as Muslims begin Ramadan tomorrow

Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended his best wishes to all Muslims in Ghana and around the world, as tomorrow, Wednesday 16th of May, 2018, marks the starting day of Ramadan.
Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims all over the world where they practice Self-discipline through mandatory Fasting, and reading the whole Quran before the Festival of Eid Al-Fitr.
The Ramadan is also believed to be sacred because it is believed that the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed during the Month of Ramadan.
John Dramani Mahama, after the announcement of the starting day by Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, took to his Facebook page to give Muslims his heartfelt wishes.
Read His post below:
As the new crescent moon heralds the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my heartiest wishes to all Muslims in Ghana and the over 1.8 billion adherents of the faith across the world.
The Eid is a period that brings together families, communities and indeed, the entire nation for contemplation and the observance of pious prayer to the Almighty. It enjoins us to reflect on the mercies of Allah, to forgive one another, and be compassionate and serviceable to each other.
I am proud to have observed over the years that our nation derives her strength from our unity in diversity. This uniquely Ghanaian identity the world has come to appreciate finds expression in the peaceful and joyous manner in which people of different faiths join hands with our Muslim brothers and sisters to actively participate in Ramadan.
This is why we must do all that we can to remain united with a shared purpose aimed solely at the attainment of our nation’s progress.
It means looking out to guard against people who profit from dividing us; it means guarding against self-centered politicians whose utterances highlight our differences rather than what we have in common as a people; it means protecting our young people from militant and terror groups who through fake religious teachings may indoctrinate and recruit our youth to commit crimes.
Just as Ramadan epitomises endurance, discipline and moral uprightness, let us as adults, opinion leaders and religious leaders, take the responsibility to inculcate these values in our youth.
Reports of HIV & AIDS infection cases and the recent, not unconnected, surge of Tramadol abuse – what some have termed the ‘silent ebola,’ – among the youth should be a matter of concern to all.
Therefore as we pray, let us also commit to working harder on counselling our young people about their life choices and also provide treatment support for all who may be in need.
May Allah accept our humble supplications and May He visit prosperity on our land.
Ramadan Kareem.