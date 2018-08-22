Mahama to contest NDC flagbearership; set to declare intention Thursday

Former President John Dramani Mahama will contest the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), when nominations are opened, PrimeNewsGhana can confirm.
The former President is expected to declare his intentions on Thursday August 23, 2018.
Apart from PrimeNewsGhana's source, social media announcements have begun with inscriptions such as "Big Day Big Announcement on Thursday".
In line with that, Former President Mahama on Wednesday called on the founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings, at his office in Accra.
The two former presidents centered their discussions on the re-organization of the NDC, the upcoming regional and national executive elections as well as the presidential primaries for the party.
President Mahama said the need to consult the founder on party issues and commended him for re-energizing the party’s Council of Elders and participating actively in its meetings.
Former President Rawlings expressed the hope that candidates with the ability and capacity would be allowed to evolve from the electoral processes in the party.
He stated that he will not be a stumbling block to any candidate in the upcoming elections.
He would have wished that more attention was given to the rebuilding of the party machinery over the prioritization of the party’s presidential primaries at this moment.
