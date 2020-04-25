Malaria kills 54 persons in three months - GHS

The Ghana Health Service, GHS has disclosed that 54 persons have died from malaria between January and March this year.
GHS in a statement signed by the Director-General, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye to mark World Malaria Day under the theme "Zero Malaria Starts with Me" said between January and March 2020, 1,001,070 confirmed cases of malaria were recorded in Ghana.
He said 21, 201 children under five years and 28, 764 pregnant women were among the positive cases.
"Between January and March 2020, of the 95% of 2, 346, 677 suspected cases tested, 1,001,070 (21, 201 - children under five years and 28, 764 pregnant women) were confirmed positive for malaria. Furthermore, 42% of the 58, 775 admissions due to malaria were among children under five years while deaths between January and March 2020 stand at 54 (16 deaths of which occurred among children under five years)."
Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye also advised that we should not lose sight of the deadly malaria disease during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, it is possible to lose sight of the deadly malaria disease and the gains made over the years both individually and collectively to protect ourselves and risk reversing hard-won progress in the malaria fight."
He called on Ghanaians to support the efforts of the GHS in fighting the disease.