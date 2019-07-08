Man confirmed dead after jumping from police vehicle

Police in the Ashanti Region have commenced an investigation into the death of a yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man at Tafo Pankrono on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Police said in a statement signed by ASP Godwin Ahianyo, a Public Affairs Officer, that their preliminary investigation shows that a Police Patrol Team spotted a driver on board an unregistered Toyota Pasco private saloon car, driving recklessly making other oncoming vehicles veer off their lane.
“The driver was signalled to stop but he ignored the signals from the police. So he was chased and arrested, where a Community Policing Assistant was to escort him to the Tafo Pankrono Police Station with the Patrol Team following closely.
“On reaching the Tafo Government Hospital junction, the man jumped out from the vehicle. Trying to escape from the police but fell down in the process and became unconscious. The patrol team rushed him to the Tafo Government Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.