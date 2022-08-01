Man dies after being stoned to death at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

A young man met his death after being stoned to death by a mentally challenged woman atop the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Monday.
In a video circulating on social media, the unknown man was seen lying in a pool of blood with a large stone near his right hand.
An eyewitness who gave a detailed account of what led to the man losing his life said the deceased was a pillion rider on a moving ‘Okada’ on one of the interchange levels when the woman struck him.
The eyewitness said that when the victim fell off the motorbike, the woman pounced on him and attacked him with the large stone.
JUST IN: An unknown guy stoned to death by a mad woman at Circle. pic.twitter.com/ZRCn7I5NKl— SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) August 1, 2022
“The man died before passersby arrived at the scene”, the eyewitness added.
Police later apprehended the woman after a mob had threatened to lynch her.
She was handcuffed and transported in a police pickup truck bucket, escorted by three officers and a man in civilian clothing.