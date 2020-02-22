Man in court for selling marijuana-laced toffees to children

Paa Kwesi Fabin is the new coach of Aduana Stars Paa Kwesi Fabin has been named as the new head coach of Aduana Stars.

Coronavirus: South Korea confirms huge rise in cases South Korea says the number of new coronavirus cases in the country has more…

Lesotho PM leaves country as murder charges loom Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has failed to appear in court to face…

South Korea steps up measures as Coronavirus infections spike South Korea has stepped up measures to contain the spread of the new…