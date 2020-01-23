Man jailed 12 months for impersonating Ken Ofori-Atta on Facebook

A man who created a Facebook account to impersonate the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been given a 12-month prison sentence with hard labour.
Nuetey Latif Ahinguah, also known as Oliver or Emmanuel Asare pleaded guilty to the offence of defrauding by false pretences when he appeared before the Kaneshie Magistrate court presided over by Her Worship E.B Botchway in Accra on Wednesday.
Ahinguah and his accomplices have been in the business of creating fraudulent Facebook accounts since 2018.
They also created accounts in the name of the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah to defraud unsuspecting people under the pretext of securing them employment, and cars to buy at give away prices.
Investigations are ongoing to arrest Ahinguah’s accomplices.
BY: graphic.com.gh