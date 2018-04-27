Man of God warns against legalizing homosexuality

Founder and Leader of Hope of Glory Prayer Ministry [Last Stop Prayer Camp] at Broadcasting on the Accra-Kasoa Highway in the Greater Accra Region, Prophet Julius Atachie has descended heavily on the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, described her as ‘crazy woman’, on her decision to help Ghana legalize homosexuality.
Prophet Juluis Atachie was of the view that, Prime Minister Theresa May has no moral right to tell any Africa country to legalize homosexual or any immoral act because according to him, Africa countries and their leaders, are no more under the British rule and for that matter, all Africa countries enjoy sovereignty as Britain does.
“The western people are taking Africa for granted because they think without them, Africa cannot survive, forgotten that, Africa countries have a lot of mineral resources that if well manage, could make the continent most powerful one in the world”, the man of God told Prime News Ghana’s Central Regional correspondent, Ike Asante Yeboah in an interview.
The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, while addressing the Commonwealth Heads of government meeting in London said she “deeply regrets” the UK’s role in introducing the anti-gay laws.
She said the UK’s role seems to have resulted in a “legacy of discrimination, violence and even death,” in some of its former colonies.
Most former colonies of Britain frown against homosexuality and have as part of measures to curtail it, introduced criminal laws against it.
Theresa May, while addressing the gathering in the UK, said, “I’m all too aware that these laws were often put in place by my own country. They were wrong then, and they are wrong now”.
The Founder reaffirmed that, Ghana will continue to uphold to the moral values her forefathers bequeath to them and no amount of pressure from the western world could compel them to give in such precious values.
“Both Islamic, Tradition and Christian Religion spell out punishment to those who practice homosexuality, therefore it is important for our leaders to come out with a strict law that will prescribe strong punishment to those who practice homosexuality because their attitude has negative implication on our dignity as Ghanaians because Ghana is known as a religious country”, he said
Aside that homosexual is against the values of Ghana, Prophet Atachie said, “it is also against the will of God and abomination before God for anyone to indulge in homosexuality or anything of that nature”.
He, however, warned Ghanaian leaders not to make any attempt to legalize homosexual, else they will incur the wrath of God, saying, “no president or prime minister or politicians has the power to overturn the decision of God which states that homosexual is a detestable act”.
Prophet Atachie was of the view that, it is important for Ghanaian leaders to know that they swore by the Bible and Quran and these two Holy Books frown on homosexual as a result, any leader who will dare to act contrary to what he or she sworn by, will invite doom upon him or herself.
He asserted that Ghanaian prophets and clergymen at one breadth should be blamed for this social vices because according to him, their preaching center only on prosperity, instead of preaching against activities that are eating into the moral fiber of the society.
https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news.html