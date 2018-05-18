VIDEO: Man quenches fire on ECG pole after Fire Service delayed response

It took a brave decision by a young man to quench a fire which was spreading from meters of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at Kokomlemle during a heavy downpour on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
All the four meters on the poll caught fire during the heavy downpour on Thursday but with the timely interventions of this brave man, the fire did not spread to the nearby shops and houses.
Residents and shop attendants said they placed a distress call to the Ghana National Fire Service the moment the ECG meters caught fire but for almost an hour, they were not there.
This propelled a young man to climb the ECG poll with a metal ladder and quench the fire with a fire extinguisher, amidst applause from the on-lookers.
About 30-minutes the young man quenched the fire, a fire tender resurfaced.
The infuriated the onlookers who had no other options that to hoot at the personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service for not responding to their distress call promptly.