Man who attempted to export $130,000 from Ghana to China could face more charges - Prosecutor

Ms Annette Barnes, a state attorney says Stephen Owusu the businessman who attempted to export $130,000 from Ghana to China without authorisation could face more charges.
Stephen Owusu was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on December 31, last year, after a search on him revealed the amount concealed in his bag.
He was about to board a plane to Kenya en route to Guangzhou, China.
Prosecutors have charged him with attempt to export currency without licence issued by the Bank of Ghana and which was contrary to Section 18 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and Section 3(1) (4) (c) and 29(1) (a) of the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723).
During Owusu’s appearance in court yesterday, presided over by Justice Harriet Jane Akweley Quaye, a justice of the High Court with additional responsibility as a Circuit Court judge, he was remanded to reappear on January 10, this year.
It followed a request from the prosecutor, Ms Annette Barnes, a state attorney. She submitted that the case was referred to the Attorney-General’s (A-G) Department last Thursday, and, therefore, it would be prudent for the A-G to be given a little time to study the case to determine how to proceed.
“We might end up preferring more charges against the accused,” she said.
Lawyer for Owusu, Mr Kwesi Beyin, however, urged the court to admit his client to bail. It was his argument that his client had a fixed place of abode, was not a flight risk and had also been kept in custody for 72 hours, which was beyond the constitutionally stipulated 48 hours.
Stephen Owusu is a businessman who deals in jewellery and wristwatches in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.
On December 31 last year, he went to the KIA to board a flight to Kenya en route to China, but was accosted by operatives of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) on suspicion of attempting to traffic narcotics.
A thorough search of a brown leather handbag in his possession revealed cash in the sum of $130,220 concealed beneath his bag. He had packed his personal belongings on top of the concealed currency to avoid detection.