Massive 3-day clean-up exercise in Accra, Kumasi begins today

Accra and Kumasi will undergo a massive 3-day clean-up exercise from today, April 3 to April 5 2020.
This cleanup exercise is being spearheaded by the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry but they will work for hand in hand with the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies and members of the Environmental Service Providers Association “led by Zoomlion Ghana Limited.”
A statement from the Ministry confirming the exercise read: “The exercise is to utilize the lockdown period to ensure effective cleaning and cleansing of the cities in support of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease,” a statement from the Ministry said.
The exercise will focus on the desilting of gutters, collection and disposal of refuse from homes, public places and lorry parks and the emptying of street litter bins.
Residents were advised to “keep their homes and immediate surroundings clean at all times and refrain from indiscriminate littering and disposal of refuse.”
Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah at a press briefing today emphasised the need for Ghanaians to take advantage of the lockdown and clean their environments.