Meet Ohemaa Sakyiwaa the Journalist NPP's Hajia Fati slapped

Ohemaa Sakyiwaa, a journalist with Adom FM on Friday, May 4, 2018, went to the NPP headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra to report on issues surrounding an attempt by the suspended NPP Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe to pick nomination forms to contest for the chairmanship position in upcoming elections.
According to reports, a trader at the headquarters of NPP Hajia Fati, after literally stopping Sammy Crabbe from picking nomination forms slapped Ohemaa Sakyiwaa in the face when she brought out her phone to film Hajia Fati.
In an interview, Hajia Fati said, she attacked Ohemaa Sakyiwaa because she looked like an 'onion seller' rather than a journalist and she also did not take any permission from her to capture her.
Narrating the ordeal, Ohemaa Sekyiwaa said Hajia Fati was infuriated at Sammy Crabbe for coming to the party's headquarters to pick nomination forms to contest in the upcoming elections. In her bid to get an interview, the bitter Hajia Fati smashed Ohemaa Sekyiwaa's phone and punched her mouth, accusing her of working for Sammy Crabbe.
Who is Ohemaa Sakyiwaa
Ohemaa Sakyiwaaa is Journalist with the Multimedia Group - Adom FM since 2016 she hails from Berekum in the Brong Ahafo.
Ohemaa Sakyiwaa had her secondary school education at the Sunyani Senior High School where she completed in 2002. Ohemaa Sakyiwaa had some training at the Easy Touch Media Institute before starting her media career.
In 2015, Ohemaa Sakyiwaa enrolled at the African University College of Communications (AUCC) in Accra. She graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Communications with a Public Relations and Advertising major.