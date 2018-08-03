Midland Savings & Loans assault victim recieves keys to her house

The victim in the Midland Savings and Loan brutalities, Patience Osarfo, has finally been presented with the keys to the two bedroom detached apartment as her compensation for her ordeal.
The newly presented house is located at Fetteh Kakabra Top King Real Estate in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.
Lawyer for the victim, Samson Lardy Anyenini expressed joy and satisfaction at the gesture.
He noted that the compensation from Midland Savings and Loans Company is to avoid a civil suit against the financial institution for the punches, pain and humiliation Patience Osarfo suffered following the assault by Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor Skalla.
Patience Osarfo expressed satisfaction with what the bank has done for her.
She called on Ghanaians to forgive the Savings and Loans Company and the police officer who assaulted her.
Ms Patience Osafo was assaulted by Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor Skalla at the Shiashie branch of the Midland Savings and Loans Company.
