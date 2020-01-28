Ministry of Health on red alert for Lassa fever after outbreak in Nigeria

The Ministry of Health says they are on a red alert for Lassa fever after an outbreak in Nigeria.
According to the Ministry, they are monitoring the country borders closely for the Lassa fever.
PRO for the Ministry of Health, Elorm Ametefe said there is no cause for alarm as the Ministry is on red alert.
"...they have been reported cases in Nigeria but there is no cause for alarm because the Ministry and the Ghana Health Service is monitoring the borders.........."
Nigeria case
In Nigeria, at least 24 people have been killed in five states since the recent Lassa fever outbreak at the beginning of new year, according to officials.
Over 100 patients have also been quarantined in designated treatment centers across the country after infected with the disease caused by a virus from rodent urine.
On Friday, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in a statement on its website that the highest casualties were recorded in southwestern Ondo state with 16 deaths. There are also 84 cases reported.
In northeast Borno State, four cases were recorded and one of them died, according to Salihu Kwaya-Bura, the state health commissioner.
Two medical doctors and a pregnant woman died of the outbreak in northwestern Kano state, the state health commissioner Aminu Tsanyawa revealed.
World Health Organisation classifies Lassa fever as an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by Lassa virus, an arenavirus emerging with contamination of foods by infected roddent urine.
Contact with infected person could also spread the disease and might be more severe, medical experts warned.