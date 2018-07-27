Moree Senior High School to be named after the late Amissah-Arthur

Moree Senior High Technical School will now be named after the Former Vice President of the republic, the late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.
This was announced in a tribute read by H.E Dr. Alhajji Mahamadu Bawumia on behalf of the government.
Moree Senior High Technical School is at Moree near Cape Coast in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District. The school was established and became a government assisted school in 2012/2013 academic year during the tenure of the John Mahama administration.
Several dignitaries including the president of the Republic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, members of the Council of State, top security chiefs, members of parliament, family members have all gathered at the conference center to observe the final funeral rites of the Former Vice President.
The burial service for the late former Vice-president is being held at the Accra International Conference Center, today, Friday, July 27, 2018, after which he will be laid to rest at the military cemetery in Accra.
Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018, after he collapsed at the Airforce Gym in Accra during a workout session.