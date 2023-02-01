Mother, 2 children burnt to death in fire outbreak

A mother and her children have died after fire gutted their home at Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday morning.
The deceased family, who were sleeping at the time of the incident, got trapped in their room.
Two others who were in the house according to eyewitnesses managed to escape unhurt.
Some residents who trooped to the scene to rescue the three family members said they heard them shouting for help but they could not be saved.
The intervention of officers prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses.
The affected house has been completely destroyed.