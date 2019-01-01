MP calls on this people to welcome 2019 in unity

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has called on the people of his area to welcome 2019 with renewed commitment and dedication towards unity, peace and development.
According to him, it is only with peace and unity that Manhyia South could move to the deserved level.
Dr. Prempeh, who is also the Minister of Education, in a New Year Massage to his constituents, said: "It is important for everyone grab opportunities that come along with the New Year."
He said: "In the event of differences, let us endeavour to come together as one people and iron out those differences."
He said that it is crucial for the constituents to continue to offer him the needed support as they have done over the years.
"As your servant I will never turn against but will offer my optimum best to the good people of Manhyia South always," he said.
Dr. Prempeh promised to continue to roll out interventions that will inure to the betterment of the people.
"I will consult broadly as I have always done to bring out what the people deserve," he added.
Dr. Prempeh expressed his profound gratitude to the people for their support to him as an MP and Minister.
"I wish the people of Manhyia South a Happy New Year and eventful 2019." he said.