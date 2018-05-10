Multimedia suspends Captain Smart over 'reckless' comments

Radio Presenter at Multimedia Group's Adom FM, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart has been suspended.
His suspension took effect from Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Sources reveal that Captain Smart had been warned by management of Multimedia on previous occasions for some of his comments on air, but had failed to heed to the warnings.
Captain Smart is said to have ignored the warnings and kept at his usual act, thus leading to his suspension.
According to the management of Multimedia, Captain Smart’s utterances on air were “designed to bring their business into disrepute”.
They added that they are carrying out investigations into his ‘reckless utterances’ on his Dwaso Ns3m show and will apply more sanctions against him later.
Captain Smart joined Adom FM, the leading Akan station of the Multimedia Group in 2013.
Over the years, he has gained a chunk of listeners with his Fab3w)so segment on the Adom FM morning show, Dwaso Ns3m, where he hits hard against corrupt activities in the public sector.