NABCO trainees to hit the streets today over unpaid allowances

Trainees of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCO) will later today, Tuesday, hit the streets over their delayed allowances.
The trainees earlier petitioned their employer to release their allowances which had not been paid since November 2018.
Convener for the unpaid NABCO trainees, Alexander Ofosu said employees complain that failure to pay them their stipends for the past seven months despite the fulfilment of their obligations has subjected them to financial hardships, hence their resolve to protest.
“We will start gathering around 8am around the Turkish Embassy and from there we will move to the Office and present our petition to the CEO and Secretariat of NABCo. We are hoping that something positive comes out of this.”
NABCO trainees planned demo over allowances needless - Secretariat
The Nation Builders Corps, NABCO secretariat has described as needless the decision of some trainees to demonstrate over their unpaid allowances on Monday.
The Secretariat said plans are underway to pay their allowances owed them, therefore, there was no need for them to demonstrate.
Speaking to Citi FM, PRO for NABCO, Iddrisu Tahuru said some of the trainees have issues with the e-zwich cards which they were directed to rectify to be able to receive their allowances.
"The problem is that these trainees........so their e-zwich cards become inactive so NABCO started paying them but we couldn't so we send them message to go and get new ones, some of them did and they were asked to go back to the portal and then update, i don't understand some of the trainees you have an issue wait, the demonstration is unnecessary, what are you demonstrating for is that you don't know what is happening? They know every step we take we send them a message to keep them updated on the process."
READ ALSO :