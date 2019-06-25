More unemployed graduates to be recruited into NABCO - CEO

The Chief Executive Officer for the Nation Builders Corp (NABCo), Dr Ibrahim Anyars says more unemployed graduates will be recruited into the programme.
According to him, nine thousand (9,000) trainees placed on various NABCo modules have been absorbed into permanent employment.
Speaking on Citi FM, Dr Anyars said the vacancy created by those who have gained permanent employment elsewhere will give room for more unemployed graduates to be recruited into the program
He said : “We have room for replacement but not recruitment of another 100,000.”
According to him, the number is indicative of the good work the program is doing and its success in achieving the set target of ensuring permanent employment for the teeming unemployed Ghanaian youth.
He said the program has helped to give the trainees confidence and relevant skills to tender in job applications that have ensured that over 9000 of them are now employed. Adding to that he said the engagement of the over nine thousand trainees into mainstream employment proves the essence of the scheme.
“A lot of these guys have already transitioned into some kind of permanent employment. If you look at what the NABCO was meant to do, that is to offer temporary employment besides the work and learning scheme that can enable all these talented trainees to get confident at making some applications to gain permanent employment. And for us to achieve in excess of 9000 NABCO trainees already, within eight months, it tells you that something good is happening.''
Background
The Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) is a government initiative aimed at addressing graduate unemployment in Ghana. The programme was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May 1, 2018.
Central to its objectives is to engage the raw talents of unemployed graduates and equip them with skills through a process of value addition and training.
The scheme employed 100,000 graduates under seven modules; namely, Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Civic Ghana and Enterprise Ghana.
Placement in the NaBCo will last for a period of 3 years under a stipend of GH¢700 every month.NaBCo is opened to all Ghanaians who have discharged their national service obligations.