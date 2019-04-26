NABCO staff threaten demo over unpaid allowances

Nation Builders Corps, NABCO beneficiaries have threatened to embark on a demonstration if government do not pay their six months outstanding allowances.
The NABCO beneficiaries in a statement said: "we passionately appeal to all stakeholders to urgently look into our petitions received and address our grievances or least issue official settlement plans before Tuesday, 30th April 2019."
"Beyond the aforementioned date, if our appeal hasn't been duly considered, will follow a Press Conference for further declaration of the date for a Massive Demonstration which intuitively is a very sorrowful resort to getting our grievances addressed as hardworking Nation Builders," the statement added.
Speaking to PrimeNewsGhana, PRO of the Coalition for NABCO trainees Frank Aboagye Mensah said issues of discrepancies in data provided by the trainees have been raised by the Secretariat but it has taken the secretariat more than necessary to rectify it.
"If some of the trainees have irregularities in their details and it's been six to seven months now how long will it take to verify or validate someone to start paying them?"
According to him, their survey showed that about 45.2% of beneficiaries have not been paid for six months now.
"Per our survey close to 45.2% people have not been paid from November up to now."
Press statement below:
Press Release
26/04/2019
Pay us to avoid potential actions
Coalition of Nabco Trainees
Respecting our solid allegiance to this initiative through the indexes of Trainees incessant praises to His Excellency; Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for this unprecedented opportunity coupled with our unflinching commitments as True Nation Builders demonstrable by our hard work, punctuality, field excellence, and diligence as touted by the various module implementation partners emphatically National Road Safety Commission and GRA;
The Coalition of Nabco Trainees by this communiqué passionately appeal to all stakeholders to urgently look into our petitions received and address our grievances or least issue official settlement plans before Tuesday, 30th April, 2019.
Beyond the aforementioned date, if our appeal hasn't been duly considered, will follow a Press Conference for further declaration of the date for a Massive Demonstration which intuitively is a very sorrowful resort to getting our grievances addressed as hardworking Nation Builders.
Demands in Our Petition
1. Equalize Trainees by paying all those with arrears backlogs dated back November, 2018.
2. Pay all Arrears due and Regularized stipends payment.
3. Place all unplaced Trainees.
4. Probe into all reported cases of infractions on Trainees at the district level and issue structures to stipulate and monitor a healthy and tiptop disciplinary relationship between Trainees and coordinators.
The Coalition would like to ardently add that, our demands must and be fully addressed. We state emphatically that; in as much as April is about ending, we demand full payment from November to April in any case of extension of payments into the proceeding month to meet our earnest quest of regularization.
Again, the Coalition reaffirms the unity among all Trainees and call for the collaboration of all divergent segments and our Precious Coordinators to drum their support over the Coalition.
All Trainees should kindly note that the positive quest of the Coalition dovetails into the apparent sentiments and collective welfare of all Trainees, therefore Trainees should debunk any odd allegation on tribal or political manipulations crassly distorted by few segments.
NABCO IS OUR HERITAGE, LET'S BLESS THE INITIATOR, AND LEARN TO LIVE IT WELL
WE HOPE TO SEE ALL OUR GRIEVANCES RESOLVED, TO ENABLE THE COALITION TO REDIRECT ITS FOCUS ON ITS CORE PURPOSE OF TRAINEES EMPOWERMENT, CAPACITY BUILDING AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP, AND PROMULGATION OF THIS LAUDABLE INITIATIVE
GOD BLESS YOU ALL