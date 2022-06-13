National Cathedral: Pastor Mensa Otabil has resigned as member of the board of trustees- Okudzeto

MP for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa who has been a leading voice against the government's seed money for the National Cathedral has alleged that Pastor Mensa Otabil is no longer part of the board of trustees.
According to him, this is due to the mismanagement on the part of the government in relation to the project.
"That is why I can confirm to you that an eminent member of the board of trustees has walked away. Pastor Mensa Otabil is no longer on the board," he said on Joy FM.
He explained that Pastor Mensa Otabil for more than two years has not been participating giving clear indications that he is no longer a member.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori- Atta said the National Cathedral project is an investment that he believes will pay off.
He says the government is mindful of taxpayers’ money being used to support the building of the National Cathedral and is strategizing to ensure that monies pumped into the construction are recouped within the shortest possible time after construction.
For him, the current economic challenges should not deter the state from fulfilling its responsibility to build a monument that has huge investment potential.
“At any point in time when these buildings were built in Europe, was it ever the right time? How do we fund it will become the question. Is the executive mindful of the current situation? We shouldn’t snuff out our religiousness or spirituality because we are poor. The Lord will understand if we put our widows mite in there”, he said on GTV on Sunday.
MEMBERS OF BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE NATIONAL CATHEDRAL
1. Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost – Chairperson
2. Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle, Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop, Cape Coast – Vice Chairman
3. Most Rev. Bishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Anglican Archbishop Emeritus – Member
4. Rt. Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church – Member
5. Most Rev T. K. Awotwi Pratt, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church – Member
6. Rev Prof Cephas Omenyo, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church – Member
7. Pastor Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church – Member
8. Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Action Chapel International – Member
9. Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, Executive Director, Salt and Light Ministries – Member
10. Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Presiding Bishop, Lighthouse Group of Churches – Member
11. Rev Eastwood Anaba, Founder and President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries – Member
12. Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng, Founder of Power Chapel Worldwide – Member/Secretary
13. Rev Dr Frimpong Manso, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God – Member